The Analyst Verdict: Owens-Corning In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $195.36, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.85% from the previous average price target of $184.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Owens-Corning by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $192.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $175.00 $188.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $188.00 $172.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $189.00 $190.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $191.00 $178.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $215.00 $188.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $187.00 - Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $160.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $201.00 $201.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Announces Buy $215.00 - Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $201.00 $192.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Owens-Corning's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Owens-Corning's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Owens-Corning's Background

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

