The Analyst Verdict: Omnicell In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Ratings for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.33, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.18% increase from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Omnicell by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $37.00 $26.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $26.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $34.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $26.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Omnicell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Omnicell's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Omnicell's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Omnicell analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Omnicell Better

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. It helps its customers to define and deliver cost-effective medication management that is designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, and to drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Key Indicators: Omnicell's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Omnicell faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.42% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Omnicell's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OMCL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OMCL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.