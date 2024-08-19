The Analyst Verdict: Myomo In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Myomo (AMEX:MYO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.62, with a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.1% increase from the previous average price target of $7.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Myomo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $8.50 $8.25 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $7.50 $6.50 Craig Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $7.00 - Ben Haynor Lake Street Raises Buy $7.50 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Myomo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Myomo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Myomo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Myomo's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Myomo

Myomo Inc is a wearable medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. The MyoPro myoelectric upper limb orthosis product is registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a Class II medical device. The Company provides the devices to patients and bills their insurance companies directly, sometimes utilizing the clinical services of orthotics and prosthetics providers for which a fee is paid. The Company sells the product to orthotics and prosthetics providers around the world and the Veterans Health Administration (VA).

Financial Insights: Myomo

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Myomo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myomo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -14.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myomo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Myomo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

