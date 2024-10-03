The Analyst Verdict: Montrose Environmental Gr In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Montrose Environmental Gr, revealing an average target of $51.25, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 5.09% decrease from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Montrose Environmental Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $43.00 - James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Montrose Environmental Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Montrose Environmental Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Montrose Environmental Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Montrose Environmental Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Montrose Environmental Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Montrose Environmental Gr: A Closer Look

Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company. The firm's operating segments are Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. Through its Assessment, Permitting, and Response segment, the company provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis include test and analysis of air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants whereas, the Remediation and Reuse segment provide clients with engineering, design, implementation, operations and maintenance services, to treat contaminated water, remove contaminant or create biogas. United States Contributes the majority of geographic revenue.

Montrose Environmental Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Montrose Environmental Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.94% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Montrose Environmental Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Montrose Environmental Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MEG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MEG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.