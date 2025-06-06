The Analyst Verdict: Knightscope In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Knightscope and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.82%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Knightscope is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Max Michaelis Lake Street Lowers Buy $9.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Knightscope. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Knightscope. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Knightscope compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Knightscope compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Knightscope's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Knightscope's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Knightscope Better

Knightscope Inc is a security technology company based in Silicon Valley. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), autonomous charging stations, the proprietary Knightscope Security Operations Center software user interface, Emergency Communication Devices platform with real-time on-site data collection and analysis and a proprietary interface for both indoor and outdoor usage. In addition, it developed and operates the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) which allows real-time data access, a service accessible to all its clients.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Knightscope

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Knightscope's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.41% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Knightscope's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -236.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -40.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knightscope's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Knightscope's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

