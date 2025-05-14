The Analyst Verdict: KinderCare Learning In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KinderCare Learning, revealing an average target of $23.86, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 17.72% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of KinderCare Learning's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $25.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $31.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $21.00 $30.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KinderCare Learning's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a private provider of early childhood education and care services (ECE) in the United States. It serves children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years of age across its market footprint of around 1,480 early childhood education centers with a capacity of more than 194,000 children and contracts for more than 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Its segment derives revenue from providing early childhood education and care services at centers and before- and after-school sites.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KinderCare Learning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.69% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: KinderCare Learning's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KinderCare Learning's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KinderCare Learning's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, KinderCare Learning faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

