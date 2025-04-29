The Analyst Verdict: Harmonic In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.79, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 13.93% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Harmonic among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Steve Frankel |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $11.00|$12.00 | |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $14.00|$14.00 | |Steve Frankel |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Buy | $12.00|$16.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $10.00|$14.00 | |Tim Savageaux |Northland Capital Markets|Lowers |Outperform | $12.50|$14.00 | |Ryan Koontz |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $14.00|$18.00 | |Steve Frankel |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $16.00|$16.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harmonic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harmonic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harmonic compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harmonic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Harmonic's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Harmonic's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Harmonic

Harmonic Inc engaged in broadband access solutions that enable broadband operators to more efficiently and effectively deploy high-speed internet for data, voice, and video services for their customers and versatile and high-performance video delivery software, products, system solutions and services that enable its customers to efficiently create, prepare, store, playout and deliver a full range of high-quality broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It has two segments, Broadband which provides broadband access solutions and related services, and Others; and Video business provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services, and Others.

Breaking Down Harmonic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Harmonic's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Harmonic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmonic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmonic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Harmonic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

