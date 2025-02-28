The Analyst Verdict: GoodRx Holdings In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.56, along with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.53% lower than the prior average price target of $7.50.

A clear picture of GoodRx Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $6.25 $7.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GoodRx Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GoodRx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of GoodRx Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GoodRx Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

GoodRx Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoodRx Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.5% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GoodRx Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoodRx Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoodRx Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, GoodRx Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

