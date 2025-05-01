The Analyst Verdict: Generac Hldgs In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $170.09, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.71%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Generac Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $127.00 $171.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $155.00 $175.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $138.00 $162.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Buy $182.00 - Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $168.00 $193.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $175.00 $185.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $175.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $200.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $171.00 $172.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Generac Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Generac Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Generac Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

