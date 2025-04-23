The Analyst Verdict: Gambling.com Gr In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gambling.com Gr, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.50, the current average has increased by 2.86%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Gambling.com Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Barry Jonas |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$18.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Raises |Outperform | $19.00|$18.00 | |Mike Hickey |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $18.00|$18.00 | |Mike Hickey |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $18.00|$16.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gambling.com Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gambling.com Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gambling.com Gr compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gambling.com Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Gambling.com Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gambling.com Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gambling.com Gr

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on online casinos online sports betting and the fantasy sports industry. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Gambling.com Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gambling.com Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gambling.com Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gambling.com Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gambling.com Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Gambling.com Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

