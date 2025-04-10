The Analyst Verdict: ChargePoint Hldgs In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $0.81, a high estimate of $1.00, and a low estimate of $0.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 58.25%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of ChargePoint Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $0.50|$0.75 | |James West |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $1.00|$4.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $1.00|$2.00 | |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $0.75|$1.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ChargePoint Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ChargePoint Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ChargePoint Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ChargePoint Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering ChargePoint Hldgs: A Closer Look

ChargePoint Holdings Inc designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ChargePoint Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ChargePoint Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -57.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -36.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ChargePoint Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

