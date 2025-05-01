The Analyst Verdict: BRC In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on BRC (NYSE:BRCC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.75, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. This current average has decreased by 18.12% from the previous average price target of $4.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of BRC among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Leonid Timashev DA Davidson Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.50 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $4.00 $6.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BRC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BRC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BRC's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BRC's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BRC

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. It is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. Its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

Financial Insights: BRC

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BRC's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BRC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -17.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, BRC faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

