The Analyst Verdict: Betterware de Mexico SAPI In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Betterware de Mexico SAPI (NYSE:BWMX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $22.50. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Betterware de Mexico SAPI by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Betterware de Mexico SAPI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Betterware de Mexico SAPI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Betterware de Mexico SAPI's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company. The company operates through two business segments: the home organization products (Betterware segment or BWM segment) and the beauty and personal care products (B and PC) (JAFRA segment). The Betterware's segment is divided into different categories based on the type of products it sells and includes, kitchen and food preservation, home solutions, bathroom, laundry & cleaning, tech and mobility, and bedroom and wellness products. The JAFRA's segment is divided into fragrance, color, skincare, and toiletries products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Beauty and personal care (B&PC) (JAFRA segment). Geographically, key revenue for the company is derived from Mexico.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Betterware de Mexico SAPI displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Betterware de Mexico SAPI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Betterware de Mexico SAPI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

