The Analyst Verdict: Amplitude In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amplitude, revealing an average target of $15.18, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.71% from the previous average price target of $13.35.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Amplitude among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Clark Wright |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $12.00|$16.00 | |Clark Wright |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $16.00|$16.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $16.00|$16.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Announces |Buy | $16.00|- | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $15.00|$11.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$11.00 | |Koji Ikeda |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $16.00|$14.00 | |Taylor McGinnis |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $13.00|$10.00 | |Clarke Jeffries |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $17.00|$15.00 | |Rob Oliver |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $17.00|$12.00 | |Clark Wright |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $16.00|$12.50 |

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amplitude. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amplitude compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amplitude's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amplitude's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amplitude Better

Amplitude Inc is a Software company that provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and also it offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The company generates revenue primarily through selling subscriptions to the platform. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Amplitude's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amplitude showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.42% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amplitude's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -41.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amplitude's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplitude's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

