The Analyst Verdict: Amicus Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 3.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Amicus Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $19.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Announces Buy $18.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amicus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amicus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amicus Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amicus Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Amicus Therapeutics's Background

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; a clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company has one segment focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced therapies to treat a range of devastating rare and orphan diseases.

Financial Milestones: Amicus Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amicus Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amicus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amicus Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amicus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

