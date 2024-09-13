Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Natera

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $138.56, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.88% increase from the previous average price target of $132.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Natera by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $132.00 $125.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $120.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $125.00 $125.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Buy $145.00 $160.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Natera. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Natera's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Natera's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

Discovering Natera: A Closer Look

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

A Deep Dive into Natera's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Natera showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 58.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.