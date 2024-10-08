Analyst Scoreboard: 8 Ratings For Fortune Brands

Analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $85.0, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. Marking an increase of 4.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $81.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fortune Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $98.00 $86.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Neutral $84.00 $82.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $84.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $86.00 $75.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $79.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $90.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $79.00 $82.00

Delving into Fortune Brands's Background

Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading home and security products company that has three reportable segments. The company's $2.6 billion water segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures; the $1.3 billion outdoors segment primarily sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name and Fiberon-branded patio decking; and the $723 million security segment sells locks and other security devices under the Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale, and August brand names.

A Deep Dive into Fortune Brands's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fortune Brands's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.56% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortune Brands's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortune Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortune Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

