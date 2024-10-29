Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For RxSight

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for RxSight, presenting an average target of $63.14, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Highlighting a 6.46% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $67.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of RxSight by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Young Li Jefferies Announces Buy $72.00 - David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $54.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $68.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $65.00 $72.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $54.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RxSight. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RxSight compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know RxSight Better

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated towards improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. It offers intraocular lens technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The Company operates and manages its business in one reportable segment, the research and development, manufacture and sale of light adjustable lenses and related capital equipment.

Breaking Down RxSight's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: RxSight's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 67.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: RxSight's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RxSight's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RxSight's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RxSight's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

