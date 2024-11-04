Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Waters

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Waters (NYSE:WAT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Waters, revealing an average target of $372.5, a high estimate of $415.00, and a low estimate of $330.00. Marking an increase of 9.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $340.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waters is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $415.00 $380.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $360.00 $330.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $330.00 $300.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Buy $415.00 $355.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $355.00 $335.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $360.00 -

Delving into Waters's Background

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2023, Waters generated 57% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 12% from academic/government institutions.

Waters: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Waters showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.02% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Waters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waters's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

