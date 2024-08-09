Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For TriplePoint Venture Gwth

TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.38, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 9.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $9.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of TriplePoint Venture Gwth among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $8.00 $9.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.50 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Underperform $9.00 $9.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $8.50 $9.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TriplePoint Venture Gwth. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TriplePoint Venture Gwth compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TriplePoint Venture Gwth's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TriplePoint Venture Gwth's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TriplePoint Venture Gwth analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About TriplePoint Venture Gwth

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of biofuels, business applications software, wireless communications equipment, e-commerce, clothing and accessories, conferencing equipment and services, personal goods, financial institutions and services, entertainment, mixed retailing, and healthcare services. Geographically, all the operations of the firm function through the region of the United states.

Financial Insights: TriplePoint Venture Gwth

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TriplePoint Venture Gwth's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: TriplePoint Venture Gwth's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 69.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TriplePoint Venture Gwth's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TriplePoint Venture Gwth's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TriplePoint Venture Gwth's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TPVG

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TPVG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.