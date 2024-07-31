Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For ThredUp

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.5, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.5% lower than the prior average price target of $4.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ThredUp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $3.00 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $3.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ThredUp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ThredUp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ThredUp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ThredUp

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app, and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from United States.

ThredUp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: ThredUp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: ThredUp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ThredUp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ThredUp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ThredUp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

