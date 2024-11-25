Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For Rigetti Computing

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Marking an increase of 9.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $2.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rigetti Computing. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $4.00 $3.50 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $2.50 $2.50 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $3.50 $3.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rigetti Computing's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Rigetti Computing: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rigetti Computing's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -623.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

