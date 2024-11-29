Analyst Scoreboard: 26 Ratings For SolarEdge Technologies

Across the recent three months, 26 analysts have shared their insights on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 16 5 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 6 3 1 2M Ago 0 1 9 1 1 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.73, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $3.90. A 30.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $24.08.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of SolarEdge Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $3.90 $3.90 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underperform $7.00 $17.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $9.00 $23.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $26.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.00 $16.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $12.00 $21.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $10.00 $19.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $12.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $11.00 $20.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $9.00 $17.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $29.00 $35.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $31.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $16.00 $35.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $25.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $10.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $20.00 $24.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $35.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $24.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $17.00 $26.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $28.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $17.00 $27.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $27.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SolarEdge Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SolarEdge Technologies Better

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -64.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -461.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -78.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -35.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

