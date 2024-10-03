Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Wolfspeed

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.3, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A decline of 38.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Wolfspeed among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Underperform $8.00 $17.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $25.00 $45.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $15.00 $25.00 Robert Sanders Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $14.00 $17.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $25.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $35.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $17.00 $28.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $23.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Neutral $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wolfspeed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolfspeed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wolfspeed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Wolfspeed's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and the rest from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Wolfspeed: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Wolfspeed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Wolfspeed's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -87.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolfspeed's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolfspeed's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Wolfspeed's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

