Analyst Ratings For ZipRecruiter

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.07, a high estimate of $11.50, and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 19.44% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ZipRecruiter by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.50 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $14.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $11.00 $12.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.50 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZipRecruiter. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZipRecruiter compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ZipRecruiter's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ZipRecruiter's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter Inc is an online employment marketplace. It was founded to make meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. It connects millions of job seekers with companies of all sizes. It is a two-sided marketplace for work that simplifies the job market for both job seekers and employers. Unlike traditional online job sites, ZipRecruiter works like a matchmaker curating job opportunities for job seekers, and candidates for employers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ZipRecruiter

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ZipRecruiter's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -27.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZipRecruiter's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZipRecruiter's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZipRecruiter's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 22.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

