Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.67, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average has decreased by 5.89% from the previous average price target of $129.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Oshkosh is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $119.00 $137.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $126.00 $123.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $105.00 $135.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $123.00 $132.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $125.00 - Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Buy $130.00 - Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $112.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Oshkosh's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Oshkosh's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Oshkosh Better

Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the us Department of Defense. However, Oshkosh recently lost the JLTV recompete, bringing into focus its us Postal Service contract, which calls for the electrification of us postal vehicles. The company reports in three segments—access equipment (52% of revenue), defense (22%), and vocational (27%)—and generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2023.

Oshkosh's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oshkosh's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

