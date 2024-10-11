Analyst Ratings For Manhattan Associates

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $286.4, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.56% from the previous average price target of $261.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Manhattan Associates among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Neutral $287.00 $257.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $265.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Manhattan Associates's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Manhattan Associates's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Manhattan Associates analyst ratings.

Delving into Manhattan Associates's Background

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Manhattan Associates

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.88%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Manhattan Associates adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MANH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy May 2021 Benchmark Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MANH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.