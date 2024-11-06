Analyst Ratings For Latham Group

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $6.83, with a high estimate of $7.50 and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 36.33% increase from the previous average price target of $5.01.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Latham Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $7.50 $5.50 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $7.00 $6.80 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $6.80 $4.75 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Latham Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Latham Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Latham Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Latham Group

Latham Group Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools, liners, and covers in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Latham Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Latham Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Latham Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Latham Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Latham Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Latham Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

