Analyst Ratings For Immunocore Hldgs

Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $82.86, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. A decline of 5.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Immunocore Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $78.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $89.00 $87.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $92.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Immunocore Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Immunocore Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Immunocore Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Immunocore Hldgs's Background

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Immunocore Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Immunocore Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -15.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Immunocore Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IMCR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IMCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.