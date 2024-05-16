Analyst Ratings For Heidrick & Struggles Intl

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Heidrick & Struggles Intl, revealing an average target of $35.75, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.58% increase from the previous average price target of $32.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Heidrick & Struggles Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $33.00 $30.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $40.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Heidrick & Struggles Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Heidrick & Struggles Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Heidrick & Struggles Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Heidrick & Struggles Intl's Background

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders world wide. The company's operating segments includes the executive search business which operates in the Americas; Europe; Asia Pacific and On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Heidrick & Struggles Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Heidrick & Struggles Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Heidrick & Struggles Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Heidrick & Struggles Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Heidrick & Struggles Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

