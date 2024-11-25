Analyst Ratings For Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Euronet Worldwide, revealing an average target of $124.5, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A 0.4% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $125.00.

The standing of Euronet Worldwide among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $121.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Lowers Neutral $110.00 $118.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $136.00 $136.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $121.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. It operates in three segment EFT Processing Segment, epay Segment, and Money Transfer Segment. Its segment revenue comes from by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, mainly generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. It generates the majority if its geographic revenue from the United States of America.

Breaking Down Euronet Worldwide's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

