Analyst Ratings For Entegris

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Entegris, revealing an average target of $152.17, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $143.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.94% from the previous average price target of $150.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Entegris by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $150.00 - Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 John Roberts Mizuho Maintains Outperform $143.00 $143.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $160.00 - Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Entegris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Entegris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Entegris's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Entegris

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). Materials Solutions provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, and other specialty materials. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.

Entegris: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Entegris's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Entegris's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.87%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Entegris's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

