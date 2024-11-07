Analyst Ratings For Douglas Emmett

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.86, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.46% increase from the previous average price target of $14.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Douglas Emmett among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $16.00 Emmanuel Korchman Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $15.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Douglas Emmett compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Douglas Emmett's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Douglas Emmett analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and manages office and multifamily properties in Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. The company focuses on owning assets in communities with large supply constraints, such as the affluent neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The vast majority of Douglas Emmett's real estate portfolio is comprised of office buildings in Los Angeles. Most of these assets are located in the areas of Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, and Beverly Hills in terms of total square feet. Douglas Emmett derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. The vast majority of this also comes from its Los Angeles office buildings. The company's major tenants are legal, financial, and entertainment firms.

Douglas Emmett's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Douglas Emmett's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Douglas Emmett's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DEI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DEI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.