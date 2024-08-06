Analyst Ratings For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $215.91, a high estimate of $249.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.9% increase from the previous average price target of $211.88.

The standing of Diamondback Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $154.00 $154.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Neutral $215.00 $201.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $231.00 $224.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $249.00 $247.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $236.00 $243.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $245.00 $255.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $225.00 - Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $154.00 $154.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Neutral $201.00 - Bob Brackett Bernstein Announces Outperform $243.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $222.00 $217.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Diamondback Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Financial Insights: Diamondback Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

