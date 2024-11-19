Analyst Ratings For Datadog

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $150.29, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $133.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $141.58, the current average has increased by 6.15%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Datadog among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $148.00 $140.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $155.00 $140.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $157.00 $150.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $133.00 $135.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $155.00 - Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $132.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $151.00 $157.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $150.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $115.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Datadog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Datadog's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Datadog's market position.

Stay up to date on Datadog analyst ratings.

Discovering Datadog: A Closer Look

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Financial Insights: Datadog

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Datadog's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

