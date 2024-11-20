Analyst Ratings For AZEK Co

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.25, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.55% increase from the previous average price target of $49.00.

The perception of AZEK Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $51.00 $49.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $49.00 $46.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Announces Hold $47.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AZEK Co's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AZEK Co's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AZEK Co

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments which are Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

AZEK Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AZEK Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZEK Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AZEK Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

