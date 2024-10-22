Analyst Ratings For Array Technologies

Ratings for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) were provided by 21 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Array Technologies, presenting an average target of $12.17, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 28.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.98.

A clear picture of Array Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $14.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $11.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $11.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $12.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $23.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $18.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.50 $16.50 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $24.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00

All You Need to Know About Array Technologies

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Array Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Array Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -49.63% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

