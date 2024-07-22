Analyst Ratings For Arlo Technologies

Ratings for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Arlo Technologies, revealing an average target of $18.25, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.1% from the previous average price target of $17.04.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Arlo Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $18.00 $16.50 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Raises Buy $16.50 $13.75 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arlo Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arlo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arlo Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Arlo Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arlo Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Arlo Technologies's Background

Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. It provides different products and services such as, subscription based services like Arlo Secure, Arlo Total Security, Arlo Safe, and security devices, like smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras and home security systems. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from the United States and rest from Spain, Ireland and other regions.

Arlo Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Arlo Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Arlo Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arlo Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arlo Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arlo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARLO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ARLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.