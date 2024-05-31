Analyst Ratings For Allogene Therapeutics

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.66, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $4.60. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.57% from the previous average price target of $9.47.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allogene Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $11.00 - Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $17.00 - Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Hold $4.60 $4.40 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allogene Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Allogene Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Allogene Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Allogene Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Allogene Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotech firm specializing in immuno-oncology, focusing on the development of genetically engineered allogeneic T-cell products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Their pipeline includes off-the-shelf T-cell candidates designed to target cancer cells or autoreactive cells in autoimmune disorders. Notably, their allogeneic approach, derived from healthy donors, allows for broader patient eligibility and scalability. With a vision to redefine CAR T therapy, the company concentrates on core programs targeting lymphoma, leukemia, autoimmune diseases, and solid tumors. Revenue, primarily generated from collaborations and licensing agreements, supports their research and development efforts.

Financial Milestones: Allogene Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Allogene Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Allogene Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -295454.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allogene Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -13.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allogene Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

