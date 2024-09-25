The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Verint Systems

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.71, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A 4.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $37.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verint Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $36.00 $40.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $28.00 $32.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $30.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Verint Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Verint Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Verint Systems analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Verint Systems Better

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement. The company's solutions help iconic brands close the gap created when it lacks the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Verint Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Verint Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.0% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRNT

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2021 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.