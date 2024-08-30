The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Ladder Cap

Analysts' ratings for Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.36, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.50, the current average has increased by 6.88%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ladder Cap is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Delaney JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $13.50 $13.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $13.00 $12.50 Tim Hayes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Derek Hewett B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.50 $12.50 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $13.50 - Keegan Carl Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $13.00 -

All You Need to Know About Ladder Cap

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is in commercial real estate finance. The company originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. The company's investment activities include: (i) Primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment-grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate. The company has three reportable segments include loans: which derives maximum profit; securities; and real estate.

Understanding the Numbers: Ladder Cap's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ladder Cap's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ladder Cap's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ladder Cap's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ladder Cap's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, Ladder Cap adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

