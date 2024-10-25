The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On United Rentals

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for United Rentals (NYSE:URI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Rentals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $914.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $955.00 and a low estimate of $795.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.79% from the previous average price target of $840.17.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive United Rentals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $955.00 $954.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Buy $910.00 $800.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $930.00 $860.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $954.00 $873.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $940.00 $780.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $795.00 $774.00

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

Breaking Down United Rentals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Rentals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.03% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

