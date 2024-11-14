The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On TechTarget

Ratings for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TechTarget, revealing an average target of $38.6, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 2.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $39.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TechTarget. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $40.00 $36.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TechTarget. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TechTarget compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TechTarget's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TechTarget's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TechTarget

TechTarget Inc is a data, software and analytics leader for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business (B2B) companies. The company solutions are designed to enable B2B technology companies to identify, reach, and influence key enterprise technology decision makers faster and with higher efficacy. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America. Its products and services intended to improve information technology vendors abilities to impact targeted audiences for business growth using targeting, first-party analytics and data services complemented with customized marketing programs that integrate content creation, demand generation, brand marketing, and other advertising techniques.

TechTarget's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TechTarget's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.83% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechTarget's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechTarget's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TechTarget's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

