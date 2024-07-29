The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Ladder Cap

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $13.50, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 12.77% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.75.

A clear picture of Ladder Cap's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Hewett B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.50 $12.50 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $13.50 - Keegan Carl Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $13.00 -

Discovering Ladder Cap: A Closer Look

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is in commercial real estate finance. The company originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. The company's investment activities include: (i) Primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment-grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate. The company has three reportable segments include loans: which derives maximum profit; securities; and real estate.

Ladder Cap: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ladder Cap's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.34% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 43.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ladder Cap's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ladder Cap's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, Ladder Cap adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

