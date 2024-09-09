The Analyst Landscape: 21 Takes On Wendy's

Analysts' ratings for Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 21 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 16 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 12 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.52, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 6.02% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.77.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Wendy's's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $17.00 $17.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $19.00 $19.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.50 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $18.00 $20.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $19.00 $20.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $22.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $20.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $23.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.50 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $19.50 $19.50 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 $20.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $19.50 $21.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $17.00 $19.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 $20.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $19.00 $19.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $16.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wendy's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wendy's's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Wendy's's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wendy's analyst ratings.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.3 billion in 2023, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($53.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned almost 7,157 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2023. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Wendy's: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wendy's's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wendy's's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, Wendy's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEN

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Argus Research Downgrades Buy Hold Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.