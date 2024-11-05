The Analyst Landscape: 11 Takes On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A 3.84% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $9.64.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 419.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3244.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -20.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

