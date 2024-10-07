The Analyst Landscape: 10 Takes On Public Service Enterprise

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $86.6, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.87% from the previous average price target of $78.11.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Public Service Enterprise. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $80.00 Ross Fowler UBS Raises Neutral $94.00 $87.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $83.00 Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Announces Hold $85.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $84.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $78.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $62.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $86.00 $78.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $84.00 $80.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Public Service Enterprise's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Public Service Enterprise's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Public Service Enterprise Better

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Understanding the Numbers: Public Service Enterprise's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.36.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

