Analyst Expectations For Vital Energy's Future

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.4% lower than the prior average price target of $22.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Vital Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $24.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vital Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Breaking Down Vital Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vital Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.19% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

