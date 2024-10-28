Analyst Expectations For Viridian Therapeutics's Future

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Viridian Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $38.25, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $35.33, the current average has increased by 8.26%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Viridian Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $35.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $28.00 $31.00

Discovering Viridian Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate VRDN-001 is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease.

Viridian Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Viridian Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately 0.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Viridian Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -90268.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viridian Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viridian Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viridian Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

