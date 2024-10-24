Analyst Expectations For TransUnion's Future

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 5 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TransUnion and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.35% from the previous average price target of $102.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TransUnion by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $121.00 $121.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $119.00 $103.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $103.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $122.00 $118.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $104.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $130.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $118.00 $97.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $109.00 $97.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $100.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Announces Neutral $110.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $96.00 Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $97.00 $87.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $100.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TransUnion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TransUnion's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know TransUnion Better

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

TransUnion: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TransUnion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

